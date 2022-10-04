5. Edgemoor Investment Advisors

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 5 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 320

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 26 in 2021)

Principals:

Tom Meehan, President

Paul Meehan, Managing Director

Contact:

edgemoorinv.com

7250 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 315, Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 543-8881