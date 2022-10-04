5. Edgemoor Investment Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 5 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.1B
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 320
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 26 in 2021)
Principals:
Tom Meehan, President
Paul Meehan, Managing Director
Contact:
7250 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 315, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 543-8881