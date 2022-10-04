FA 100
The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100: CNBC ranks the top-rated financial advisory firms of 2022

  • The fourth annual CNBC FA 100 ranking recognizes advisory firms that help clients successfully navigate their financial lives.
  • Working with an advisor is a great choice for anyone who wants to get their personal finances on track and set long-term objectives.
  • The CNBC FA 100 ranking of advisors for 2022 takes into consideration factors beyond just assets under management.

Finding the right financial advisor to help with your financial needs and goals can be a very complicated process.

There are so many things to consider. Every financial advisor has their own area of expertise. The services provided by financial advisors will vary based on the type of advisor but, overall, a financial advisor will assess your current financial situation — including your assets, debts and expenses — and identify areas for improvement.

Advisors use their knowledge and expertise to construct personalized financial plans that aim to achieve the financial goals of clients. A good financial advisor will ask you about your life goals and create a plan to help you reach them. That may mean discussing your budget, retirement planning, estate planning, insurance needs, long-term care or tax strategies.

An advisor can play a major role in helping clients grow and protect their wealth. The key is to find an advisor you trust, and it's important to make sure they are someone who is a good match for you.

To be sure, financial advisors aren't just for rich people — working with an advisor is a great choice for anyone who wants to get their personal finances on track and set long-term objectives. The CNBC ranking is meant to be a starting point for individual investors who are looking for a financial advisor. We hope this list will help to narrow your search.

For the fourth year in a row, CNBC unveils its ranking of top financial advisors. The CNBC FA 100 recognizes those advisory firms that best help clients navigate their financial lives.

Review the methodology which CNBC employed to determine the FA 100 ranking for 2022 in collaboration with AccuPoint Solutions. (CNBC does not charge any type of fee to advisors to be listed in this annual ranking.)

2022 RANKFIRMHQTOTAL AUMYEARS IN THE BUSINESSACCOUNTS UNDER MANAGEMENT2021 RANK
1Woodley Farra ManionIN$1.4B271,10617
2Dana Investment AdvisorsWI$7B421,2561
3Albion Financial GroupUT$1.4B402,22150
4Heritage Investment GroupFL$1.7B291,88824
5Edgemoor Investment AdvisorsMD$1.1B2332026
6Salem Investment CounselorsNC$3.5B431,8502
7Leavell Investment ManagementAL$2.1B432,00033
8Halbert Hargrove Global AdvisorsCA$3B334,09949
9The Burney CompanyVA$2.6B484,16238
10Lee, Danner & BassTN$1.4B3492566
11TFC Financial ManagementMA$1.2B421,37569
12Parsons Capital ManagementRI$1.8B281,54519
13Pittenger & AndersonNE$2.2B2781553
14Kistler-Tiffany AdvisorsPA$1.1B141,464-
15Professional Advisory ServicesFL$1.2B451,087-
16Cadinha & Co.HI$1.1B431,38390
17Ferguson Wellman Capital ManagementOR$6.9B47928-
18RTD Financial AdvisorsPA$2.2B3966068
19Equius PartnersCA$1.1B381,08343
20Wetherby Asset ManagementCA$6.4B32591-
21Acropolis Investment ManagementMO$1.8B201,055-
22Godsey & Gibb Wealth ManagementVA$1.2B371,569-
23Manchester Capital ManagementVT$3.2B291,609-
24Phillips FinancialIN$1.5B182,16671
25Azzad Asset ManagementVA$1.2B251,32039
26Richard C. Young & Co.FL$1.3B332,7615
27California Financial AdvisorsCA$1.5B243,0897
28NewSouth Capital ManagementTN$2.4B371793
29Avity Investment ManagementCT$1.7B5276415
30Tom Johnson Investment ManagementOK$1.6B395,50010
31Zemenick & WalkerMO$2.5B2423729
32Luther King Capital ManagementTX$23.1B433,40022
33First Foundation AdvisorsCA$4.8B321,63793
34North Star Asset ManagementWI$2.1B252,9158
35H.M. Payson & Co.ME$6B1683,50034
36Zevenbergen Capital InvestmentsWA$4.9B1827936
37Guyasuta Investment AdvisorsPA$1.8B391,25032
38ZWJ Investment CounselGA$3B4090020
39Gofen & GlossbergIL$6.5B903,4096
40David Vaughan InvestmentsIL$3.8B451,36021
41Check Capital ManagementCA$1.4B361,9914
42Foster & Motley Wealth ManagementOH$2.1B2575059
43Southern Wealth ManagementTX$2.8B171,50095
44Beaird HarrisTX$1.5B262,89670
45Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset ManagementVA$4.4B315,06341
46Badgley Phelps Wealth ManagersWA$4.1B562,16252
47Anchor Capital AdvisorsMA$8.1B391,11035
48Beese Fulmer Private Wealth ManagementOH$1.3B421,03255
49Steele Capital ManagementIA$2.8B263,80067
50Oak Ridge InvestmentsIL$1.2B331,531-
51Eagle Global AdvisorsTX$1.7B2540086
52C.W. Henderson & AssociatesIL$4B311,49262
53Lee FinancialTX$1.2B471,60048
54Roffman Miller Wealth ManagementPA$2.3B311,30040
55Hahn Capital ManagementCA$1.1B3410637
56Palisade Capital ManagementNJ$4.3B272,22588
57Column Capital AdvisorsIN$1.3B171,608-
58Foster GroupIA$3.4B335,29396
59WA Asset ManagementAL$5.2B235,781-
60FORVIS Wealth AdvisorsMO$7.4B2411,89356
61JMG Financial GroupIL$4.7B384,262-
62Rather & Kittrell Capital ManagementTN$1.3B222,450-
63Sage Financial GroupPA$3.1B3380075
64Meritage Portfolio ManagementKS$2B311,30560
65Diversified ManagementWI$1.6B291,61161
66Index Fund AdvisorsCA$4.3B232,44272
67StraightLineMI$1.2B205,72692
68Sheaff Brock Investment AdvisorsIN$1.4B291,95382
69View Capital AdvisorsTX$1.4B1817398
70Conrad Siegel Investment AdvisorsPA$7.9B20761-
71Farr, Miller & WashingtonDC$2.1B261,43057
72Schaper, Benz & Wise Investment CounselWI$1.4B3182854
73ML&R Wealth ManagementTX$1.7B25686100
74Wingate Wealth AdvisorsMA$1.1B36633-
75Legacy Wealth ManagementTN$1.7B401,29980
76Clifford Swan Investment CounselorsCA$3.7B10794527
77Capstone Financial AdvisorsIL$2.1B232,718-
78Bitterroot Capital AdvisorsMT$1.2B2317-
79Provident Trust CompanyWI$6.5B231,234-
80Charles D. Hyman & Co.FL$2B2893163
81Cardiff Park AdvisorsCA$2.2B19380-
82Conservest Capital AdvisorsPA$1.6B29251-
83Henssler FinancialGA$2.5B351,41664
84Annandale CapitalTX$1B17180-
85Donaldson Capital ManagementIN$2.3B273,730-
86E. S. Barr & Co.KY$1.5B3085774
87BLB & B AdvisorsPA$2.1B582,768-
88Jackson Thornton Asset ManagementAL$1.6B2392779
89Apriem AdvisorsCA$1B24710-
90The Financial Advisory GroupTX$1.2B252,15476
91Sadoff Investment ManagementWI$1.6B4461087
92Coastal Bridge AdvisorsCT$2.9B143,994-
93D.F. Dent & Co.MD$8.1B461,43014
94Beacon Capital ManagementOH$5.1B2216,67111
95Certified Financial GroupFL$2.2M235,000-
96Provident Investment ManagementMI$955M411,000-
97Sather Financial GroupTX$1.2B231,354-
98BailardCA$5B532,26897
99Summit Financial StrategiesOH$1.7B2787491
100Carret Asset ManagementNY$3.1B582,000+25