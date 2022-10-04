33. First Foundation Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
First Foundation Advisors, based in Irvine, CA, is ranked No. 33 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4.8B
Years in Business: 32
Accounts Under Management: 1,637
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 93 in 2021)
Principals:
Rick Keller, Chairman
John Hakopian, President
Contact:
18101 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 750, Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 202-4100