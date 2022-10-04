33. First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors, based in Irvine, CA, is ranked No. 33 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.8B

Years in Business: 32

Accounts Under Management: 1,637

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 93 in 2021)

Principals:

Rick Keller, Chairman

John Hakopian, President

Contact:

firstfoundationinc.com

18101 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 750, Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 202-4100