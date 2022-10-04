Ford's sales up 16% in third quarter, despite September decline

Key Points
DETROIT – Ford Motor on Tuesday said its sales in the third quarter increased about 16% compared with a year earlier, despite a larger-than-expected decline in September.
The Detroit automaker, which reports sales monthly, said it sold 142,644 vehicles last month, an 8.9% decline from a year earlier. The loss caused the automaker to miss quarterly sales expectations of Cox Automotive and Edmunds, which forecast gains of 19% and 17.8%, respectively.
Ford's stock was up about 5% in early morning trading, outpacing a broader uptick in the market.
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.