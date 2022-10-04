42. Foster & Motley Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Foster & Motley Wealth Management, based in Cincinnati, OH, is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.1B
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 750
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 59 in 2021)
Principals:
W. Mark Motley, Founder, Investment Manager & Shareholder
Zachary Horn, President & Managing Partner
Contact:
7755 Montgomery Road, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 561-6640