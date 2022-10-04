Georgia Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker denies paying for abortion — son says he 'threatened to kill us'

Former college football star and current senatorial candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally, as former U.S. President Donald Trump applauds, in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021.

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for a Senate seat from Georgia who has called for a ban on abortion, was accused in a new report Monday night of paying for a woman's abortion in 2009.

Walker adamantly denied the claim detailed in a Daily Beast article, calling it a "flat-out lie," and vowed to sue the news outlet.

"It's disgusting, gutter politics," said the former college and pro football star, whose race is being closely watched because of the chance it could help Republicans regain majority control of the Senate.

But shortly after the online publication of that story, Walker's adult son blasted him in a series of tweets, accusing him of violence and hypocrisy.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian Walker tweeted.

"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

In another tweet Monday night, Christian wrote, "Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it."

Christian's mother Cindy Grossman, Herschel Walker's ex-wife, told CNN in 2008 that he had threatened to kill her.

"The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out," Grossman said in that interview.

The double punch to Walker's candidacy on Monday evening comes a month before the midterm elections, where he is seeking to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff won Georgia's two Senate seats in election run-offs in early 2021, giving Democrats majority control of the Senate.

Walker's candidacy has been backed by former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as part of an effort by Republicans to regain majority control.

The Daily Beast's article quoted an unidentified woman who said she became pregnant by Walker when they were dating in 2009, at a time when he was not married, and that he "urged her to get an abortion."

"She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a 'get well' card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker," the Daily Beast reported.

The woman requested anonymity because of privacy concerns, according to the outlet, which said it corroborated details of her account with a friend whom she said accompanied her to the procedure.

The outlet reported that the woman said she was telling her story because of Walker's public stance as a GOP candidate on abortion, which he claims to oppose with no exceptions for rape or incest.

"I just can't with the hypocrisy anymore," she was quoted by the Daily Beast as saying. "We all deserve better."

CNBC has not independently verified the woman's account. CNBC has requested comment from Walker's lawyer.

In a statement on Twitter denying the woman's allegation, Walker wrote, "This is a flat-out lie — and I deny this in the strongest possible terms."