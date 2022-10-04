The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

7. Leavell Investment Management

Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, AL, is ranked No. 7 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B

Years in Business: 43

Accounts Under Management: 2,000

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 33 in 2021)

Principals:

Janet Hayes, Investment Counselor

William Nicrosi, Investment Counselor

Contact:

leavellinvestments.com

210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 433-3709