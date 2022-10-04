7. Leavell Investment Management

Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, AL, is ranked No. 7 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B

Years in Business: 43

Accounts Under Management: 2,000

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 33 in 2021)

Principals:

Janet Hayes, Investment Counselor

William Nicrosi, Investment Counselor

Contact:

leavellinvestments.com

210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 433-3709