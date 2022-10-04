7. Leavell Investment Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, AL, is ranked No. 7 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.1B
Years in Business: 43
Accounts Under Management: 2,000
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 33 in 2021)
Principals:
Janet Hayes, Investment Counselor
William Nicrosi, Investment Counselor
Contact:
210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 433-3709