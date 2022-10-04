75. Legacy Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Legacy Wealth Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 75 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.7B
Years in Business: 40
Accounts Under Management: 1,299
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 80 in 2021)
Principals:
Duncan Miller, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Isaacs, Chairman
Contact:
1715 Aaron Brenner Drive, Suite 301, Memphis, TN 38120
(901) 758-9006