32. Luther King Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Luther King Capital Management, based in Fort Worth, TX, is ranked No. 32 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $23.1B
Years in Business: 43
Accounts Under Management: 3,400
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 22 in 2021)
Principal:
J. Luther King, Jr., President
Contact:
301 Commerce Street, Suite 1600, Fort Worth, TX 76102
(817) 332-3235