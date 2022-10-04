The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

23. Manchester Capital Management

Manchester Capital Management, based in Manchester, VT, is ranked No. 23 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.2B

Years in Business: 29

Accounts Under Management: 1,609

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Edward Cronin, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Beresford, President

Contact:

mcmllc.com

3657 Main Street, Manchester, VT 05254

(802) 362-4410