73. ML&R Wealth Management

ML&R Wealth Management, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 73 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.7B

Years in Business: 25

Accounts Under Management: 686

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 100 in 2021)

Principals:

Stuart Smith, Lead Wealth Management Partner

Steve Harvey, Wealth Management Partner

Contact:

mlrwm.com

401 Congress Avenue, Suite 1100, Austin, TX 78701

(512) 275-2700