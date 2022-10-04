73. ML&R Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
ML&R Wealth Management, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 73 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.7B
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 686
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 100 in 2021)
Principals:
Stuart Smith, Lead Wealth Management Partner
Steve Harvey, Wealth Management Partner
Contact:
401 Congress Avenue, Suite 1100, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 275-2700