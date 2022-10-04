28. NewSouth Capital Management

NewSouth Capital Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 28 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.4B

Years in Business: 37

Accounts Under Management: 179

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 3 in 2021)

Principals:

Paul Gillespie Jr., President & Principal

David Morrow, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Principal

Contact:

newsouthcapital.com

999 S. Shady Grove Road, Suite 501, Memphis, TN 38120

(901) 761-5561