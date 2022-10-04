28. NewSouth Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
NewSouth Capital Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 28 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.4B
Years in Business: 37
Accounts Under Management: 179
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 3 in 2021)
Principals:
Paul Gillespie Jr., President & Principal
David Morrow, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Principal
Contact:
999 S. Shady Grove Road, Suite 501, Memphis, TN 38120
(901) 761-5561