50. Oak Ridge Investments

Oak Ridge Investments, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 50 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2020 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 33

Accounts Under Management: 1,531

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 77 in 2020)

Principals:

David Klaskin, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer

Rob McVicker, Senior Vice President

Brian King, Senior Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager

John Brinckerhoff, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

oakridgeinvest.com

10 South LaSalle Street, Suite 2130, Chicago, IL 60603

(312) 857-1040