50. Oak Ridge Investments

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Oak Ridge Investments, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 50 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2020 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 33
Accounts Under Management: 1,531
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 77 in 2020)
Principals:
David Klaskin, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Rob McVicker, Senior Vice President
Brian King, Senior Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager
John Brinckerhoff, Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
10 South LaSalle Street, Suite 2130, Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 857-1040