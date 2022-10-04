Ukraine pushes further into territory 'annexed' by Moscow; poorly trained Russian conscripts dying just days into fighting

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeast and south of the country continues to build momentum, with President Zelenskyy announcing last night that there were "new liberated settlements in several regions."

On Monday, Ukrainian forces saw more successes on the battlefield, pushing through Russian defenses in the south of the country, as well as consolidating their hold on territory around Lyman in the northeast Donetsk region, and looking to push further eastward into Luhansk.

President Putin announced Russia was annexing both regions last Friday but Moscow's hold on them looks increasingly fragile.

In his nightly address, the Ukrainian president said "fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front" but said an increasing number of occupying forces were trying to escape and "more and more losses are being inflicted on the enemy army."

Zelenskyy said Russian men who had been mobilized to fight in Ukraine just a few weeks ago were already dying in Ukraine.