Here's why protecting Social Security may be a consensus issue for key group of women voters in the midterm elections

Most women ages 50 and up plan to vote in this November's midterm elections, but half of them have not decided which candidates they will vote for, a new AARP poll finds.

One key issue they do agree on is protecting Social Security, the national survey of 800 female voters ages 50 and up found.

Women voters mostly agree they want benefit cuts prevented. Three-quarters of respondents say such a move would personally help them.

The national survey was conducted by phone and online between Sept. 6 and 13.

"You rarely see that kind of personal connection between a political debate and an issue," Democratic pollster Celinda Lake, founder and president of Lake Research Partners, said during a Tuesday webcast hosted by AARP.

While 64% of women ages 50 to 64 indicated protecting Social Security would help them a lot, 84% of women over 65 said the same.

"You just don't see numbers like that," Lake said.