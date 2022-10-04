With S&P 500 down 20% this year, retirement investors flee to safety and reconsider stock, bond strategy

watch now

Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time Wall Street has a major dip, we see people taking their money out of stocks and moving it into bonds," said Rob Austin, head of research for Alight Solutions, which measures the daily trading activity of more than 2 million 401(k) investors, with about $200 billion in assets. Austin noted the movement was more pronounced in September than in August and July. "It was not surprising that it coincided at the time that the market fell," he said.

Investors are seeking safety

Investors sought safety mostly in stable value funds, with 80% of traded assets put there in September, according to the Alight Solutions 401(k) Index. Money market funds garnered 15% of inflows, while bond funds got about 2% of assets. Meanwhile, 50% of money that was traded came out target date funds — which are designed to invest more conservatively as you get older. And more than a third of outflows came out of large U.S. equity and mid U.S. equity funds.

