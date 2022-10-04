9. The Burney Company

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
The Burney Company, based in Reston, VA, is ranked No. 9 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.6B (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 48 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 4,162 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 38 in 2021)
Principals:
Lowell Pratt, President
William Stewart, Director of Analysis
Contact:
1800 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 510, Reston, VA 20191
(866) 928-7639