90. The Financial Advisory Group

The Financial Advisory Group, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 90 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 25 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,154 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 76 in 2021)

Principals:

Richard Alphonso, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Darryl Nelson, President & Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

finadvisors.com

5599 San Felipe, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77056

(713) 627-7660