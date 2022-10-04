CNBC Pro

These could be the stocks 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry is warning about

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Cathie Wood says those who dismiss Zoom, Teladoc as stay-at-home stocks will be surprised
CNBC ProCathie Wood says those who dismiss Zoom, Teladoc as stay-at-home stocks will be surprised
Yun Li2 hours ago
How NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' would trade bank stocks as fear about the industry grows
CNBC ProHow NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' would trade bank stocks as fear about the industry grows
Michelle Foxan hour ago
Warren Buffett's successor Greg Abel ramps up Berkshire Hathaway stake significantly
CNBC ProWarren Buffett's successor Greg Abel ramps up Berkshire Hathaway stake significantly
Yun Li4 hours ago
Read More