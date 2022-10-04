These hard and soft skills can help "future-proof" your career, according to LinkedIn creators

Having a great interview may get you a job, but having the right skills will keep you there.

These skills are usually broken up into two categories: hard and soft skills. According to Brandi Fowler, a LinkedIn News reporter, these skills have distinct differences, and show up in different ways in the workplace.

"Soft skills are interpersonal skills that give us the ability to get things done, and hard skills are quantifiable and teachable," Fowler explains in a recent article. "Hard skills are the first things recruiters and hiring managers look for on resumes, and it is essential to match your skills with those on the job description."

A new LinkedIn Learning report found that the top soft skills to "future-proof" your career include leadership, communication and problem solving, while the top hard skills include customer service, sales, and accounting.

Though different jobs require different skills, having an array of technical and interpersonal capabilities is a great way to stand out from others and allows you to be a combination specialist, making you a great candidate for different opportunities and projects in the workplace.

To better identify what skills experts think are most valuable in today's workforce, CNBC Make It spoke with three LinkedIn creators, who share professional and inspirational content on the platform.