30. Tom Johnson Investment Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Tom Johnson Investment Management, based in Oklahoma City, OK, is ranked No. 30 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.6B
Years in Business: 39
Accounts Under Management: 5,500
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 10 in 2021)
Principals:
Richard Parry, President & Chief Investment Officer
Lori Calfy, Senior Vice President
Contact:
201 Robert S. Kerr, Suite 510, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
(405) 236-2111