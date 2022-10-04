Treasury yields tumble as stock market rebounds

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 6 basis points to 3.5854% at around 4 a.m. ET, after having surpassed the 4%-mark last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury fell to 4.0224% as it traded 8 basis points lower.

Treasury yields fell across the board on Tuesday as stock markets rose to kick off the fourth quarter while investors continued to digest the unexpected slowdown of U.S. manufacturing.

Stock markets rallied on Monday, closing higher as the new quarter began. Futures on major U.S. indexes followed their example and climbed higher on Tuesday. That's a significant shift from the previous quarter, and especially the month of September, which saw stocks slide considerably.

Markets also continued to absorb the unexpected decline of the U.S. Purchasing Managers' Index data for the manufacturing sector, which measures factory activity. During September, it slowed to the lowest level since May 2020, suggesting a drop in demand for factory-produced goods.

That comes as the Federal Reserve maintains a hawkish tone about interest rates hikes, with speakers from the central bank emphasizing that lowering persistent inflation is a top priority for them.

Various Fed speakers are due to make remarks on Tuesday, which traders will pay close attention to in light of growing fears of a recession brought on by rate hikes being implemented too quickly.

Tuesday will also bring insights into the labor market as job openings data for August is released.