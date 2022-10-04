CNBC Investing Club

We're trimming a winner near all-time highs after patiently waiting for the market to rally

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

More In Trade Alerts

We're moving money from an oil name to a beauty stock that would benefit from a China Covid shift
CNBC Investing ClubWe're moving money from an oil name to a beauty stock that would benefit from a China Covid shift
Zev Fima
We're holding our noses in a tough market and adding to an underappreciated stock
CNBC Investing ClubWe're holding our noses in a tough market and adding to an underappreciated stock
Jeff Marks
We're calling up a Bullpen stock, buying it for the Trust. It's one we owned in the past
CNBC Investing ClubWe're calling up a Bullpen stock, buying it for the Trust. It's one we owned in the past
Jeff Marks
Read More