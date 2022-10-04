The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

20. Wetherby Asset Management

Wetherby Asset Management, based in San Francisco, CA, is ranked No. 20 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.4B

Years in Business: 32

Accounts Under Management: 591

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Kristen Bauer, Chief Executive Officer

Deb Wetherby, Managing Partner

Contact:

wetherby.com

580 California Street, 8th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104

(415) 399-9159