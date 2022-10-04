20. Wetherby Asset Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Wetherby Asset Management, based in San Francisco, CA, is ranked No. 20 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $6.4B
Years in Business: 32
Accounts Under Management: 591
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Kristen Bauer, Chief Executive Officer
Deb Wetherby, Managing Partner
Contact:
580 California Street, 8th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104
(415) 399-9159