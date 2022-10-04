CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — October rally; Wall Street likes banks, mixed on tech

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

What I am looking at Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

  • Second day rally? U.S. stock futures point to a higher open after the first trading day of the new month and quarter got off to a roaring start. The S&P 500, which closed Friday at its lowest level since November 2020, jumped more than 2.5% on Monday. Investors are hoping to put September's terrible market behind them, bidding up stocks as recently spiking bond yields continue to drop.
  • Everyone is afraid to rule out a Lehman-moment for embattled Credit Suisse (CS). However, I think the Swiss government would allow UBS Group (UBS) to buy them.

More In Jim’s Morning Thoughts

What Cramer is watching Monday — back to 2020 on S&P 500, possible major OPEC+ oil cut
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — back to 2020 on S&P 500, possible major OPEC+ oil cut
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Thursday — September to forget and dueling Apple notes
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — September to forget and dueling Apple notes
Jim Cramer
Read More