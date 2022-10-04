74. Wingate Wealth Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Wingate Wealth Advisors, based in Lexington, MA, is ranked No. 74 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.1B
Years in Business: 36
Accounts Under Management: 633
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Jeffrey White, Senior Financial Advisor & Partner
Gary Pomerantz, Senior Financial Advisor & Partner
Contact:
450 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA 02420
(781) 862-7100