LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets set to trade higher after U.S. stocks rally for a second day
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were set to rise on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rallied for a second day.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,150 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,190. That compared with the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,992.21.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.73%.
On the economic front, inflation in South Korea slowed slightly in September, according to official data released Wednesday.
Mainland China markets remain closed for the Golden Week holiday, and India's market is also closed for a holiday.
On Wall Street overnight, stocks soared overnight in the U.S. for a second session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 825.43 points, or 2.8%, to 30,316.32. The S&P 500 advanced nearly 3.1% to close at 3,790.93, and the Nasdaq Composite was 3.3% higher to end at 11,176.41.
"There is no denying incoming U.S. economic data is having a hand in equity, bond and currency moves so far this week," wrote Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
The U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover report sprang a "big downside surprise" that couldn't be ignored, he wrote. It's the "first meaningful sign of some cracks" in the labor market, though it is still very tight, he added.
— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Alex Harring contributed to this report.