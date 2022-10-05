Asia-Pacific markets set to trade higher after U.S. stocks rally for a second day

A man walks past the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were set to rise on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rallied for a second day.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,150 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,190. That compared with the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,992.21.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.73%.

On the economic front, inflation in South Korea slowed slightly in September, according to official data released Wednesday.

Mainland China markets remain closed for the Golden Week holiday, and India's market is also closed for a holiday.