Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost $379 billion over 30 years, Education Department estimates

President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans could cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade, according to Biden administration estimates.

The 10-year cost will be roughly $305 billion, as measured by reduced cash flows into the government, according to the Education Department. Over 30 years, that would be about $379 billion in today's dollars.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the plan will cost about $400 billion over 30 years. In addition, the cost of outstanding loans is set to increase by about $20 billion this year.

More from Personal Finance:

GOP challenges could put student loan relief in jeopardy

8 million student loan borrowers will get automatic forgiveness

In reversal, government excludes some from student debt relief

Biden announced the sweeping plan to cancel federal student debt in August. That includes $10,000 per borrower, or up to $20,000 for those who have Pell Grant loans, which are typically loaned to undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need.

Individuals with less than $125,000 in income or married couples with joint income of $250,000 are eligible for the debt relief.

The plan also will let borrowers cap the repayment of undergraduate loans to 5% of their monthly incomes, among other changes aimed at providing relief to the estimated 40 million people who would benefit from it.