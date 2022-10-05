Global CEOs expect impending recession to be 'short and sharp,' poll shows

In Singapore, nearly 90% of Singapore CEOs have embarked on or are planning a hiring freeze over the next six months, KPMG says.

Global CEOs are anticipating a recession in the next 12 months, according to a new survey by professional services firm KPMG, which said more than half of the business leaders polled expect the slowdown to be "mild and short."

A majority of the 1,300 chief executives polled by KPMG between July and August warned, however, that increased disruptions — such as a recession — could make it difficult for their businesses to rebound from the pandemic.

That said, the CEOs expressed more optimistim compared to the start of the year, and said there would be growth prospects in the next three years.

"CEOs worldwide are displaying greater confidence, grit and tenacity in riding out the short-term economic impacts to their businesses as seen in their rising confidence in the global economy and their optimism over a three-year horizon," said KPMG Singapore managing partner, Ong Pang Thye.

"We are also seeing many positioning for long-term growth, such as in Singapore where about 80% of CEOs have indicated that their corporate purpose will have the greatest impact in building customer relationships over the next three years."