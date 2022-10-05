LIVE UPDATES
European markets set to fall at the open, reversing positive trend
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, bucking a positive trend seen in the previous session.
The declines expected on Wednesday come after European markets rallied yesterday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing 3% higher. Travel and leisure stocks jumped 6.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, shares traded higher after U.S. stocks rallied for a second day Tuesday.
The two straight days of gains came on the back of a pullback in bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 3.6% at one point after topping 4% briefly last week.
A weakening in the most recent job openings data had prompted some investors to consider whether the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest rate hikes.
— Ganesh Rao
Dollar index falls back to 110
One factor helping equity markets on Tuesday could be a slightly weaker dollar, which is falling for the fifth-straight day.
The DXY US Dollar Currency Index was down 1.5% in afternoon trading at 110.06. The index was trading as high as 114.78 last week, when there was concern about a failure of the UK government bond market.
The British pound and the euro were each more than 1% against the dollar on Tuesday. The greenback was also down against the Japanese yen.
—Jesse Pound, Gina Francolla
Stifel's Barry Bannister says there is "room for a rally" after two straight days of gains
Stifel chief equity strategist Barry Bannister said stocks can advance further after this week's sharp two-day rally.
"I don't think you have to worry about a recession until the second half of '23," Stifel chief equity strategist Barry Bannister said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "So there is room for a rally as you go into the early part of next year."
The strategist said there could be a "conditional pause" at the December meeting as the Federal Reserve reviews the impact of its interest rate hiking plan on inflation.
"Inflation leading indicators are all falling, global liquidity has tightened quite a bit. They don't want to kill the patient to cure the disease," Bannister said. "And if the data kept going their way, then the pause would last, and if the data don't go their way, they would hike again and we would go right back down."
— Sarah Min
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European stocks are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, bucking a positive trend seen in the previous session.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 27 points lower at 7,059, Germany's DAX 59 points lower at 12,606, France's CAC 40 down 25 points at 6,005 and Italy's FTSE MIB 112 points lower at 21,426, according to data from IG.
The declines expected on Wednesday come after European markets rallied yesterday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing 3% higher. Travel and leisure stocks jumped 6.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
The British pound rose Tuesday after the U.K. government's dramatic policy U-turn and the yields on Britain's sovereign bonds also dipped lower after a heavy sell-off last week.
Data releases on Wednesday include final euro zone PMI data for September and German import and export data for August. Earnings come from Tesco and Bang & Olufsen.
— Holly Ellyatt