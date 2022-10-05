European markets set to fall at the open, reversing positive trend

European stocks are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, bucking a positive trend seen in the previous session.

The declines expected on Wednesday come after European markets rallied yesterday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing 3% higher. Travel and leisure stocks jumped 6.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, shares traded higher after U.S. stocks rallied for a second day Tuesday.

The two straight days of gains came on the back of a pullback in bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 3.6% at one point after topping 4% briefly last week.

A weakening in the most recent job openings data had prompted some investors to consider whether the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest rate hikes.