Hacktivists seek to aid Iran protests with cyberattacks and tips on how to bypass internet censorship

An internet user purporting to be affiliated with Anonymous said the Iranian assembly had been hacked. Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto via Getty Images

Anonymous and other global hacking groups are engaged in a multipronged cyber assault on Iran, joining the fight with protesters on the ground in resistance to the country's strict hijab laws. Thousands of amateur hackers have organized online to orchestrate cyberattacks on Iranian officials and institutions, as well as share tips on how to get around curbs on internet access by using privacy-enhancing tools. Internet access in Iran has been extremely limited in recent weeks after protests erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman. Amini died in hospital in Tehran under suspicious circumstances on Sept. 16 after being detained by Iran's so-called "morality police" for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code by wearing her hijab too loosely. Eyewitnesses say Amini was beaten by the police. Iranian authorities denied any wrongdoing and claim Amini died of a heart attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry did not reply to a CNBC request for comment. On Monday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered his first public remarks on the protests, backing the police and blaming the unrest on "foreign interference" from the U.S. and Israel.

Doxing and DDoS attacks

On Sept. 25, Anonymous, the international hacktivist collective, claimed to have broken into the database of the Iranian Parliament, obtaining the personal information of lawmakers. A YouTube account purporting to be affiliated with the group said the Iranian assembly had been hacked. "The Iranian parliament supports the dictator when it should support the people, so we are releasing the personal information of all of them," they said, their voice altered in a way typical of the cyber gang. On the messaging app Telegram, Atlas Intelligence Group, another hacking group, says it leaked phone numbers and email addresses of Iranian officials and celebrities, a tactic known as "doxing." It also offered to sell apparent location data on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of Iran's armed forces, according to Check Point, which has been documenting hacktivists' efforts in Iran. Anonymous-affiliated groups say they also released data purported to have come from various government services, ministries and agencies — as well as a university — and claimed responsibility for hacks on the Iranian presidency, central bank and state media. While it is difficult to verify the hackers' claims, cybersecurity experts said they have seen numerous signs of disruption to Iran from vigilante hackers. "We have observed a few indications of government websites being taken offline by hackers," Liad Mizrachi, security expert at Check Point Research, told CNBC. "Predominantly we have seen this being done through Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks." In a DDoS attack, hackers overload a website with large amounts of traffic to make it inaccessible. "Mandiant can confirm that several of the services claimed to have been disrupted have been offline at various points in time, and in some cases, remain unavailable," Emiel Haeghebaert, threat intelligence analyst at the cybersecurity company, told CNBC. "Overall, these DDoS and doxing operations may add to the pressure on the Iranian government to pursue policy changes," he said. On Anonymous' involvement, Haeghebaert noted it was "consistent with activity" previously credited to affiliates of the organization. Earlier this year, Anonymous launched a slew of cyberattacks on Russian entities in response to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Bypassing internet restrictions