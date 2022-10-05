Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Concerns are growing about how a recession could affect the big banks. The pros discussed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs , whose stocks were both downgraded by Atlantic Equities on Wednesday . Investor Kevin O'Leary owns Ford and General Motors . Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford to overweight from equal weight but cut General Motors' price target to $30 from $42. Ford is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned include Snowflake and Palo Alto .