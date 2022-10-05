What the Club is watching Wednesday — October rally pause, Musk Twitter saga, mixed banks outlook

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Sept. 29, 2022.
Source: NYSE
What the Club is watching Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
- U.S. stock futures point to a lower open Wednesday after a powerful two-day rally to start October. Bond yields are up. Oil prices are little changed ahead of the meeting of OPEC+, which includes Russia, that could result in a more than 1 million barrel-per-day production cut. That would be the oil cartel's biggest supply reduction since the early days of Covid.
- American businesses added a better-than-expected 208,000 positions in September, according to the latest ADP private-sector jobs report. The government is out with its September employment report Friday. How it comes in versus estimates could have implications on whether the Federal Reserve goes for a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike or a less aggressive 50-basis-point move at its November meeting.