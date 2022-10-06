A market comeback mystery: One giant options trade helped keep S&P 500 afloat

The market's rebound this week appears to have gotten a second wind from the options market, according to Wells Fargo. The S & P 500 hit a low 3,722.66 on Wednesday, putting it down 1.8% for the session and cutting into the nearly 6% gain from the first two days of the week. However, the market appeared to catch a bid in midday trading, and the S & P 500 even briefly turned positive before settling at 3,783.28, posting a loss of just 0.2% on the day. While that technically snapped a two-day winning streak, it mostly kept this week's comeback rally intact. And investors may have one large options trade to thank for that, according to Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Christopher Harvey. "Around noontime [Wednesday] a chunky derivatives trade hit the tape. Our desk characterized it as 'one of the biggest trades I have seen in my career from a contracts perspective.' The structure bought SPX Oct 31st and Mar Calls vs. selling Jan Calls. The greeks of the trade are likely what gave a mid-day pop to the S & P 500," Harvey said in a note to clients Wednesday night. Call options are derivatives that give the holder the right to buy certain securities at a set price. While it is hard to know exactly what the deal described by Wells Fargo implies about the big money trader or fund without knowing the strike price of the contracts or the other positions held in the portfolio, big options trades can, by themselves, move markets. The counterparty to such a large options trade may have needed to buy stocks or other contracts to cover their position, which could have boosted the market. The move could also have influenced pricing in the derivatives market and caused a ripple effect as other traders tweaked their positions in response to that information. To be sure, a big move caused by the options market may not be the kind of rebound that market bulls are looking for. With investor sentiment readings at historically low levels, some strategists want to see a more organic batch of buying before seeing this week's recovery as anything more than a bear-market rally. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.