As more consumers go cashless, here's why you may still want to have some money handy

Cold, hard cash could be going by the wayside for many Americans when it comes to routine transactions like paying for groceries or gas. Even so, it's still important to keep some cash in your wallet, experts say.

The cashless economy trend is not necessarily new, but it is gaining momentum, according to new research from the Pew Research Center.

The nonpartisan fact think tank found 41% of Americans say none of their purchases in a typical week are paid for in cash. That's up from 29% in 2018 and 24% in 2015.

In contrast, 59% of respondents say they still pay for at least some of their typical weekly purchases in cash.

Meanwhile, those who say they use cash for all or almost all of their weekly transactions in a typical week is now 14%, down from 18% in 2018 and 24% in 2015.

The results are based on a broader survey of 6,034 adults conducted in July that looked at people's experiences with money, shopping and investing.

The poll did not delve into what other forms of payments people prefer in place of paper currency. However, in a separate report Pew Research Center has found payment apps like PayPal, Venmo, Zelle and CashApp have been gaining traction particularly with adults under 50.