No reprieve for Asian currencies as Fed's rate hikes continue, EIU says

In recent months however, the central banks of Thailand and Philippines have relented and have begun hiking up rates.

Asian currencies will likely continue weakening for another quarter — if not more, as U.S. interest rates rise, the Economist Intelligence Unit said.

The EIU said it expects further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in November and December, although "the risk is rising that rate increases will occur at a faster pace than we currently anticipate."

The contrast between the Fed's tightening and the monetary easing in some Asian economies, such as Japan and China, means the U.S. dollar would be more buoyant and there will be more downward pressure on Asian currencies.

"As the Federal Reserve signals a more hawkish approach to monetary policy to curb inflation, Asian currencies extended their losses against the US dollar in September," the economics group said in an analysis on Thursday.

"We expect that the pressure facing Asian currencies will last for another quarter, if not longer."

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, has strengthened by 15% since the beginning of the year, data from Refinitiv's Eikon showed.