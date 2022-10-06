CCTV Script 06/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 6, 2022.

First, we need to know that this OPEC+ announcement of a 2 million barrel per day oil production cut refers to the target and not the actual production. The actual reduction in production is only half of this figure, between 900,000 and 1 million barrels per day.

The main task of cutting production will fall on several major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. Of these, Saudi Arabia's actual production cut will be about 400,000 barrels per day. This further highlights Saudi Arabia's role as the backbone of the international oil supply.

In addition, market analysis suggests that the production cuts will create some spare capacity for several major oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia. This will make some preparation for the future when the economy recovers and demand rebounds, requiring a renewed increase in production.

As market expectations for production cuts were already at a high level before the news was officially announced, international oil prices did not react strongly overnight, climbing only slightly.

In fact, before the meeting, the Biden administration contacted the major oil producers in the Middle East and, in the words of a source familiar with the matter, "made every effort" to get them to abandon their decision to cut production, warning that the U.S. would respond aggressively if production was cut.

Sure enough, after the resolution was announced, the White House issued a statement calling the plan to drastically cut production "short-sighted," and Biden has reportedly instructed the U.S. Energy Department to release another 10 million barrels of strategic oil reserves into the market next month.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is preparing to scale down sanctions on Venezuela's authoritarian regime to allow Chevron Corp. to resume pumping oil there. In addition, the Biden administration has pushed companies to keep up production. However, many analysts believe that in the energy market, no one is listening to the White House.

Investor's next concern will be the next OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4. This timing is worth noting because, on December 5, the EU embargo on Russian "seaborne crude" will come into effect. The details of the measures proposed by the G7 to impose a price cap on Russian crude should also be in place by then. In addition, what will be the state of the energy crisis in Europe and the global economic situation come winter? Everything is full of uncertainty. So is there a corresponding adjustment for OPEC+ at the next meeting? The Saudi energy minister said yesterday in an interview with CNBC, their action purpose is to pre-empt.

Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister

"We make sure in order to pre-empt, you have to be assertive. you have to be pre-emptive, assertive, and of course, we have to be proactive."



