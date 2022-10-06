CCTV Weekly Script 30/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on September 30, 2022.

Giorgia Meloni

In the Italian parliamentary elections unveiled on Monday, the center-right coalition of Meloni, leader of the Brotherhood party, united with two other parties, won about 45 percent of the vote, meaning that Meloni is likely to become Italy's first female prime minister. It is widely believed that she would form Italy's most right-wing government since the end of World War II. Italy is the third-largest economy in the eurozone and is currently facing an energy crisis, high inflation, and an economic slowdown, as are many European countries.

At the same time, it is also one of the countries with the heaviest debt burden in the eurozone, so how the new government will handle its relationship with the EU is one of the main concerns. Although Meloni's party is far-right, some analysts believe she may try to take a more moderate line after her official inauguration, avoiding open confrontation with the EU and staying away from any notion of leaving the EU or the euro as a way to continue to gain support from EU recovery funds.

Donald Trump

This week, Forbes magazine released its list of the 400 richest people in the United States, and Trump's wealth rose from $2.5 billion last year to $3.2 billion this year, returning to the list. He slipped from that list last year for the first time in 25 years. So, where does Trump's wealth increase this year come from?

This is thanks to the new company he set up after leaving the presidency: Trump Media and Technology Group, which is described by Forbes as one of his most valuable assets. It is reported that Trump owns more than 80% of the business. But at the same time, his New York properties are suffering from the effects of the epidemic, and it is estimated that the net value of Trump Tower is down $78 million year-over-year this year. At the moment, Trump is also facing allegations from the New York State Attorney General's office that he inflated his net worth to secure favorable loans. Despite the suspicion of an overstatement, Forbes said Trump's assets "are still extremely valuable".

David Malpass

David Malpass is the president of the World Bank. He's been under a lot of pressure lately. He was asked at a conference organized by the New York Times whether he thought that man-made emissions were warming the planet. He did not answer the question directly, saying only: "I'm not a scientist." This answer was criticized by many environmentalists, and some even called on him to step down.

Even the White House condemned his evasive attitude, saying, "We expect the World Bank to be a global leader of climate ambition and mobilization." Although Malpass has apologized for his previous comments and stressed that he is not a climate change denier, many Democratic lawmakers are still calling for Biden to fire him. The president of the World Bank is generally nominated by the U.S. president. Malpass was appointed by Trump in 2019. The World Bank's annual meeting will be held in Washington in mid-October. At that time, Malpass may face more criticism.



