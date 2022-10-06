LIVE UPDATES
European stocks head for higher open as markets strive to regain positive momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks are heading for a higher open on Thursday as global markets attempt to recover from recent volatility.
The positive start expected in Europe comes after regional markets closed lower on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded, particularly after euro zone PMI data fell to a 20-month low, cementing fears of a recession across the 19-member currency bloc.
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening after falling in the regular trading session and breaking a massive two-day rally, while shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight after Wall Street's rally fizzled.
CNBC Pro: NYU’s Aswath Damodaran names big tech stocks that are a better bet than 'traditional safe' ones
NYU's Aswath Damodaran loves companies that can "withstand a hurricane, a catastrophe if it does happen."
The professor of finance at New York University, who is sometimes referred to as the "Dean of Valuation, believes big tech stocks can do just that, and reveals the stocks he owns.
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Zavier Ong
Mizuho says OPEC+ supply cut confirms 'naked desire for price buoyancy'
OPEC and its allies' decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day confirms the group's "naked desire for price buoyancy, not just support," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.
A supply cut of around 1 million barrels per day would have resulted in price gains without a compromise on volumes, but a larger cut shows the alliance's "disregard for the economic woes of, and geo-political alignment with, global partners," he wrote.
"What may have been argued as an opportunistic gamble exploiting geo-political supply kinks for self-interest advantage is now in danger of being interpreted as an affront to the U.S. and its allies (in protestation of Russia price cap plans) that aligns with Russia," he added.
— Abigail Ng
CNBC Pro: "There's lots to buy in China," says the fund manager and names these two EV stocks
Despite abysmal returns from Chinese stock markets this year, one fund manager thinks there are pockets of value in certain 'core sectors' even when financial conditions are tight.
Edmund Harris, head of Asian & Emerging Market investments at Guinness Asset Management, says companies in the electric vehicle sector, factory automation, and sustainable energy field would likely outperform their global peers over the next 5 to 20 years.
He's cited two stocks that are likely to benefit from this theme.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
October could be the start of a bull market rally, Detrick says
Even though stocks pulled back Wednesday, stopping a major two-day win streak, October may still be the start of a new bull market rally according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.
"We think this could be the start of a pretty decent-sized end of year rally," Detrick said during CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."
That's because, traditionally, stock performance improves in October in midterm election years, said Detrick.
He also noted that even though markets ended the day lower, stocks posted a major rally in the afternoon that regained a lot of lost ground. That's a positive, according to Detrick.
—Carmen Reinicke
CNBC Pro: Time to buy the dip? Some stocks are still trading at lows with further big upside
The beginning of this week has brought something of a relief rally to stocks. Still, global as well as Wall Street indexes, are still well in the red year-to-date.
That could present an opportunity for investors looking for quality stocks and future upside in a volatile environment.
CNBC Pro screened for stocks trading within 10% of their 52-week low, but have a buy rating from more than 50% of Wall Street analysts that cover them. The stocks have an average price target upside of 20% or more, and earnings growth expectation for 2022 of at least 10%.
Here are the stocks that turned up. CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European stocks are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, bucking a positive trend seen in the previous session.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 27 points lower at 7,059, Germany's DAX 59 points lower at 12,606, France's CAC 40 down 25 points at 6,005 and Italy's FTSE MIB 112 points lower at 21,426, according to data from IG.
The declines expected on Wednesday come after European markets rallied yesterday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing 3% higher. Travel and leisure stocks jumped 6.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
The British pound rose Tuesday after the U.K. government's dramatic policy U-turn and the yields on Britain's sovereign bonds also dipped lower after a heavy sell-off last week.
Data releases on Wednesday include final euro zone PMI data for September and German import and export data for August. Earnings come from Tesco and Bang & Olufsen.
— Holly Ellyatt