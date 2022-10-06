European stocks head for higher open as markets strive to regain positive momentum

European stocks are heading for a higher open on Thursday as global markets attempt to recover from recent volatility.

The positive start expected in Europe comes after regional markets closed lower on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded, particularly after euro zone PMI data fell to a 20-month low, cementing fears of a recession across the 19-member currency bloc.

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening after falling in the regular trading session and breaking a massive two-day rally, while shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight after Wall Street's rally fizzled.