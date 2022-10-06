CNBC Investing Club

FDA agrees to expedited review of Eli Lilly's obesity drug. Here's where we stand on the stock

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Eli Lilly Pharmaceutical company logo
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

More In Analysis

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks teeter, an oil trim, obesity drug fast track
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks teeter, an oil trim, obesity drug fast track
Krystal Hur2 hours ago
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 3: Cash flow analysis
CNBC Investing ClubHow to analyze an earnings report — Part 3: Cash flow analysis
Zev Fima4 hours ago
Good news, bad news: What to make of analysts' mixed reviews of our bank stocks
CNBC Investing ClubGood news, bad news: What to make of analysts' mixed reviews of our bank stocks
Paulina Likos
Read More