FDA agrees to expedited review of Eli Lilly's obesity drug. Here's where we stand on the stock

The timeline is coming into focus on when Eli Lilly 's (LLY) potentially blockbuster drug , tirzepatide, could hit the market to treat obesity: early 2024 or possibly late 2023. That's the belief of Wall Street analysts Thursday, after the Food and Drug Administration agreed to a plan that could lead to accelerated approval of tirzepatide to treat weight loss. Remember: The U.S. drug regulator has already approved tirzepatide to treat type-2 diabetes, which Lilly currently sells under the brand name Mounjaro. Under the so-called fast-track designation, Club holding Eli Lilly intends to submit obesity data to the FDA on a rolling basis starting this year with the results of its Surmount-1 study . The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant then plans to submit the findings of its Surmount-2 trial, which the company expects to complete by the end of April. Named by the company, these studies are late-stage investigations into the efficacy of tirzepatide for weight loss. Those trials will "primarily" serve as the basis for its obesity application to the FDA, according to Eli Lilly. The company is also conducting two additional Surmount trials, the results of which are also expected next year. Usually, a company can only apply for FDA approval once it has finalized data for every part of its application. With the fast-track designation, Eli Lilly can submit completed results for individual sections as soon as they're finalized. This helps expedite the review process for a drug. Companies must request fast-track designation, and it's meant for drugs that "treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need." Obesity fits the bill. Bottom line While we expected the FDA to agree to the accelerated tirzepatide review, we're still pleased to see Thursday's news because it offers more clarity on the approval timeline. LLY shares traded higher Thursday morning to nearly $334 apiece. The stock at one point during premarket trading was down more than 1%, possibly due to the fact some investors hoped Eli Lilly would be able to file for obesity approval based only on Surmount-1 data combined with the results from the drug's already-completed diabetes trials. Management had mentioned that possibility, which might have cleared the way for the drug to officially hit the market as a weight-loss treatment a few months sooner than the parameters of the fast-track designation allow. However, as long-term investors, we're not getting hung up on it. We're confident the drug will be massive once it's on the market for obesity as well as type-2 diabetes. Nothing about Thursday's news changes our underlying thesis in Eli Lilly , which rests on its superior innovation pipeline and margin expansion potential. Plus, given tirzepatide is already approved to treat diabetes — and has proven safe and tolerable — it's believed some doctors are prescribing the drug to patients for weight-loss purposes on an off-label basis. We have a 2 rating on shares of LLY, meaning we'd be buyers on a pullback. The stock has massively outperformed the terrible overall market this year — up around 20% year to date — and we think there are more attractive areas to deploy cash. However, we might be quicker to upgrade the stock back to our buy-it-here 1-rating in light of the recent positive news about Biogen's Alzheimer's drug . Eli Lilly is developing a similar drug that tries to slow the diseases' progression, and we had kept a two rating on shares because we thought a disappointment from Biogen would have sent Lilly's shares down roughly 5% on the news. Instead, LLY stock soared nearly 7.5% that day. What analysts say Wall Street analysts who cover Eli Lilly put out notes Thursday morning reacting to tirzepatide's fast-track designation for possible obesity approval. In general, many analysts share our incredibly positive view on the diabetes drug's sales potential if it were to also get regulatory approval as a weight-loss treatment. In late September, for example, UBS said tirzepatide/Mounjaro could become "the biggest drug ever" if that happens . In its note to clients, JPMorgan said Eli Lilly could secure obesity approval "in late 2023," assuming the expedited review process goes to plan. The firm projects peak annual sales for the drug of $25 billion or more. "And bigger picture, while the exact timeline of a Mounjaro approval in obesity has been a topic of debate for shares, it is less clear to us that this will have a significant impact either way to the ramp and peak sales of the drug," the analysts wrote, arguing it's already "off to one of the strongest launches ever for a primary care drug" since securing diabetes approval in May. Morgan Stanley analysts told clients Thursday's developments have "no impact" on their overweight rating on LLY shares. In their view, they see the FDA signing off on the drug to also treat obesity "most likely" in the first half of 2024. They also see weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity. Wells Fargo, for its part, thinks approval "by late 2023" remains on the table. "Having said that, some were expecting an early filing based on SURMOUNT-1 data only and for them this may appear a slight delay vs. the bull case," they wrote. "Overall, we think this is in line with our expectations and could potentially set LLY up well for significant inflection starting 2024."

