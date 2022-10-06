FA 100: How to invest heading into a recession, according to top-ranked advisors

Investors have recently witnessed some of the worst trading days since 2020.

Stocks took a dive in September over fears the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle will cause the economy to stall, but with more hikes to come, along with slowing growth, geopolitical unrest and persistent inflationary pressure, this could be a prolonged period of uncertainty and market volatility.

And yet, there are "opportunities," even now, said Ronald Albahary, a chartered financial analyst and the chief investment officer of Wetherby Asset Management, which ranked No. 20 on the CNBC FA 100 list of top financial advisors for 2022.

Perspective is key, according to Albahary. "There are some relatively easy things investors can do to take advantage of this environment," he said, "if you can look through the fog of negative sentiment."

More from Personal Finance:

Where to get the best return on your cash

62% of workers reduce savings amid economic worries

These steps can help you tackle stressful credit card debt

"The Fed has made it perfectly clear that their No. 1 objective is to squash inflation," said Mark Mirsberger, a certified public accountant and the CEO of Dana Investment Advisors, No. 2 on this year's CNBC FA 100 list — even if it means "they take us into a recession," he added.

"Right or wrong, that is where we are going."

Rick Keller, a certified financial planner and the chairman of First Foundation Advisors, ranked No. 33 on the CNBC FA 100 list, also said he sees "the upside" to the current climate. "It's usually darkest before dawn," he said.

Keller relies on the "barbell approach" to hedge against uncertainty in the face of rising rates and the possibility the market could still pull back 10% or more.

The barbell approach is an investing strategy that looks to find a balance between risk and reward by investing in high-risk and low-risk assets while avoiding more middle-risk options. Keller's clients have half their fixed-income allocation in long-term bonds and the rest in shorter-term maturities.

"If we do see the market come down another 10% to 20% range, it will be an extraordinary buying opportunity," Keller said.

Here are three strategies the top-ranked advisors are using to steer their clients through the downturn: