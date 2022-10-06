CNBC Investing Club

There's very little to nitpick in beer giant Constellation Brands' solid quarter and guidance

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Trucks with Constellation Brands Inc. Corona and Modelo beer sit during a delivery in the Zona Rosa neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico.
Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In Analysis

FDA agrees to expedited review of Eli Lilly's obesity drug. Here's where we stand on the stock
CNBC Investing ClubFDA agrees to expedited review of Eli Lilly's obesity drug. Here's where we stand on the stock
Kevin Stankiewicz2 hours ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks teeter, an oil trim, obesity drug fast track
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks teeter, an oil trim, obesity drug fast track
Krystal Hur3 hours ago
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 3: Cash flow analysis
CNBC Investing ClubHow to analyze an earnings report — Part 3: Cash flow analysis
Zev Fima6 hours ago
Read More