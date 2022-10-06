CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, Pinterest, Target, Verizon & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

This offshore drilling stock can surge nearly 70% to fill looming oil supply gap, Barclays says
CNBC ProThis offshore drilling stock can surge nearly 70% to fill looming oil supply gap, Barclays says
Sarah Min16 min ago
Verizon looks attractive after years of underperformance, Oppenheimer says in upgrade
CNBC ProVerizon looks attractive after years of underperformance, Oppenheimer says in upgrade
Sarah Minan hour ago
Take-Two Interactive can surge 40% as video game maker clears near-term hurdles, Goldman Sachs says
CNBC ProTake-Two Interactive can surge 40% as video game maker clears near-term hurdles, Goldman Sachs says
Sarah Minan hour ago
Read More