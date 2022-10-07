CNBC Investing Club

Citi makes the case for buying Meta, as Reels monetization improves

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Investors are staying on the sidelines amid a broad selloff in tech stocks this year. Shares of Facebook parent Meta are down more than 30% this year amid a troubling macro environment and weaker-than-expected results.
Igor Golovniov | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

There's a "compelling" case for buying up stock in Meta Platforms (META) right now, according to Citigroup. And the Club continues to back the tech giant as a solid long-term play at a reasonable valuation.

More In Analysis

Here's why good jobs news is bad news for the Fed and the stock market
CNBC Investing ClubHere's why good jobs news is bad news for the Fed and the stock market
Zev Fima41 min ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks under pressure, buying JNJ, AMD’s ugly preannouncement
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks under pressure, buying JNJ, AMD’s ugly preannouncement
Krystal Hur3 hours ago
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 4: The ratios
CNBC Investing ClubHow to analyze an earnings report — Part 4: The ratios
Zev Fimaan hour ago
Read More