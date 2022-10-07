Cramer's lightning round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is not a buy

Loading chart...

Sirius XM Holdings Inc : "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time."

Desktop Metal Inc : "The company's losing money, and I'm not recommending any companies that lose money."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd : "Unsustainable yield. Unsustainable numbers. I don't want you to touch it."

XPO Logistics Inc : "They are so cheap. ... Just own some. Keep it up with the fundamentals."

Bandwidth Inc : "I will not recommend companies that are losing money."

