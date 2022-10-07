Cramer's lightning round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is not a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time."
Desktop Metal Inc: "The company's losing money, and I'm not recommending any companies that lose money."
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "Unsustainable yield. Unsustainable numbers. I don't want you to touch it."
XPO Logistics Inc: "They are so cheap. ... Just own some. Keep it up with the fundamentals."
Bandwidth Inc: "I will not recommend companies that are losing money."
