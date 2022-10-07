CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, Lyft, Goldman Sachs, Chewy & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

RBC downgrades Lyft, says it may be falling behind Uber
CNBC ProRBC downgrades Lyft, says it may be falling behind Uber
Sarah Minan hour ago
KBW upgrades Goldman Sachs, sees 40% rally in the stock
CNBC ProKBW upgrades Goldman Sachs, sees 40% rally in the stock
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Chewy is at an 'attractive entry point' after its stock pullback this year, Oppenheimer says
CNBC ProChewy is at an 'attractive entry point' after its stock pullback this year, Oppenheimer says
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More