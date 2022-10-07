Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says today's biggest threat isn't inflation — it's recession

watch now

The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday. "But now I fear that they're slamming on the brakes way too hard." Siegel said he was one of the first to warn of the Fed's "inflationary policies" in 2020 and 2021, but "the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction." "If they stay as tight as they say they will, continuing to hike rates through even the early part of next year, the risks of recession are extremely high," he said.

Most of the inflation is behind us, and then the biggest threat is recession, not inflation, today. Jeremy Siegel Wharton professor

Official data, which typically lags by a month, may not immediately show the changes happening in the real economy, he said. "Most of the inflation is behind us, and then the biggest threat is recession, not inflation, today." Siegel said he thinks interest rates are high enough that they could bring inflation down to 2%, and the terminal rate, or end point, should be between 3.75% and 4%. In September, the Fed raised benchmark interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3%-3.25%, the highest it has been since early 2008. The central bank also signaled that the terminal rate could be as high as 4.6% in 2023. "I think that that is way, way too high — given the policy lags, that really would force a contraction," he said. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tracker of Fed funds futures bets, the probability that the target range of rates will reach 4.5% to 4.75% in February next year is at 58.3%.

