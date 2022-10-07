Long-term unemployment dips by another 70,000 people. Here's what that means for job seekers

Long-term unemployment declined again in September amid a continued strong labor market for job seekers.

The number of Americans unemployed at least 27 weeks — the official barometer of long-term joblessness — fell by 70,000 last month to about 1.1 million people, according to the September jobs report issued Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The long-term unemployed accounted for 18.5% of all jobless individuals last month, falling from 18.8% in August, according to the department.

That share has steadily declined from its Covid-era peak — 43.2% in March 2021. Outside of the pandemic era, the share in September was lower than any point since June 2008.

The continued decline in the ranks of the long-term unemployed is good news for workers, according to labor economists. It's often more difficult for individuals to find a job the longer they're out of work.

"It is always encouraging to see long-term unemployment decrease," said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor, a career site. "These are the folks who have the hardest time getting back into employment and are often at risk of falling out of the labor force."

Falling out of the labor force may occur if workers get discouraged about job prospects and don't actively look for work.