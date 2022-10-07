CNBC Pro

Overseas shipping costs are plummeting for retailers. The retail stocks that will benefit

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Citi pounds the table on buying tech stocks. Here are their favorite strategies and picks
CNBC ProCiti pounds the table on buying tech stocks. Here are their favorite strategies and picks
Carmen Reinicke2 hours ago
U.S. stock market is taking hits, but we’re still doing better than the rest of the world
CNBC ProU.S. stock market is taking hits, but we’re still doing better than the rest of the world
Bob Pisani3 hours ago
Sliding UK markets saw Darktrace's CEO and three others snap up their own stock
CNBC ProSliding UK markets saw Darktrace's CEO and three others snap up their own stock
Ganesh Rao
Read More