CNBC Pro

Sliding UK markets saw Darktrace's CEO and three others snap up their own stock

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Think about stocks whose profits grow even as rates rise, Bank of America says
CNBC ProThink about stocks whose profits grow even as rates rise, Bank of America says
Scott Schnipper31 min ago
Tesla or Nvidia? One will dominate in A.I., analyst says, giving it 50% upside
CNBC ProTesla or Nvidia? One will dominate in A.I., analyst says, giving it 50% upside
Weizhen Tan33 min ago
Fund manager says oil is in a multi-year bull market – and names 3 stocks to cash in
CNBC ProFund manager says oil is in a multi-year bull market – and names 3 stocks to cash in
Zavier Ong34 min ago
Read More